It is probably fair to say that things haven’t gone to plan since Charlie Goode joined Brentford last summer, after rejecting a move to both Middlesbrough and QPR.

The 25-year-old arrived in West London looking to make the next step in his career after captaining Northampton Town to promotion into League One via the play-offs.

The towering defender made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Cobblers last season, and many Bees fans thought they had found a defender still yet to reach his peak years that could bolster their defence ahead of another promotion charge.

But the centre-back has hardly featured for Brentford, making only two Championship appearances to the date – a 3-2 defeat to Stoke City and a 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

It is puzzling why Goode hasn’t been involved at the Brentford Community Stadium more often, with the Bees having to fend off competition from Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers for his signature.

It is a big shame for the 25-year-old that he hasn’t been given a chance to impress at Championship level and one could argue that the Bees are missing a trick by not fielding him more regularly.

Thomas Frank appears to be reluctant to break up the central defensive partnership of Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock, leaving Goode waiting in the wings.

Goode offers Frank’s men something different with his big aerial presence making him a threat at the attacking end of the pitch, this resonates even more when you consider Pinnock and Jansson have just one goal between them so far this campaign.

The centre-back deserves his chance at a higher level after biding his time in the lower leagues, but it is hard to see him forcing his way back into Frank’s plans any time soon.

One hopes another Championship team takes a punt on Goode and gives him a chance to showcase his talents at a higher level.