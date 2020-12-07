Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has revealed his hope of keeping his key loan quartet in January.

Lincoln City’s loan players have played a key role in their strong start to the League One campaign.

After 15 games, the Imps sit in 2nd place. Michael Appleton’s side are on a three-game winning streak and are only two points behind top of the table Hull City.

The influence of loan players

West Brom ‘keeper Alex Palmer has been Lincoln’s number one choice in between the sticks. Spurs youngster Timothy Eyoma and Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson have also been mainstays in Appleton’s side.

Leeds United man Robbie Gotts has featured less often but has played in four of the Imps’ last five.

Potential recalls

Now, ahead of the January transfer window, Appleton has spoken about his hopes for the loan quartet.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Appleton said the aforementioned quartet can all be recalled but he hopes to have them stay at Sincil Bank. He said:

“I’m hoping they all stay. There’s always a window, of either a week or 10 days, where they can be pulled back or we can send them back.

“The idea behind bringing them in was to keep them for the full season. It wasn’t a case of just do it until January, and hopefully, that’ll be the case with all of them.”

