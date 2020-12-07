Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has expressed his delight at his side’s resilience to stay in the game and secure a point at Brentford despite being down to 10 men.

Rovers were left depleted for over a half following Darragh Lenihan’s sending off.

The straight red wasn’t the only consequence of the defender’s actions, either, with the foul leading to the equaliser from the spot. When reflecting on the game, it is no wonder that Mowbray is proud of his team.

They looked destined to lose. Yet still, they pressed on for the all-important point. With each week, with each impressive result, an outside chance of securing an unexpected position in the playoff places grows more and more likely.

With Adam Armstrong leading the line, too, alongside youngster’s such as Harvey Elliott and Tyrhys Dolan, anything is possible this season at Ewood Park.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the draw, Mowbray shared his pride, saying:

“I can’t remember being prouder of the team for the effort they put in, the organisation they showed, the desire in all aspects.

“We always said that on 80 minutes we’d have to flick the switch to go more attacking, because we might as well have lost 3-1 or 4-1.

“We came out of defensive mode and went back into attacking mode on 80 minutes, ultimately we got the result with the goal, before dropping back into defensive mode.

“We were trying to make it a slow game for them, but we knew we had to get the substitutions ready and tell them the plan as the clock ticked towards 80 minutes.

“For us gambling, leaving one v one, it got us the point.

“What we did was slow their mentality down and stopped them playing forward passes.

“How proud am I? I’m very proud.”

Up next awaits yet another challenge for his side, too, as they travel to Bristol City. The hope from a Blackburn perspective will be to come away with all three points.

Should they prove too much for Bristol, they could have themselves in the playoff places come the end of the night. Whatever the result, however, we can certainly expect plenty of entertainment.

Blackburn are so impressive in attack that goals are almost guaranteed. And Mowbray will expect the ruthlessness which sees them top the charts for goals scored this season to continue with Armstrong leading the line.

The fact is, by the end of the week, Rovers could have themselves in a better position than ever which will only increase their manager’s pride.