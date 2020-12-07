With the hectic December schedule underway, QPR should target a free transfer move for former Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic.

QPR have six more games to play in December and Mark Warburton’s squad will be stretched, as will many fellow Championship sides.

Defensive problems

Only Coventry City (26) and Preston North End (25) have conceded more than Queens Park Rangers’ 24 Championship goals.

Mark Warburton is coming under pressure from fans and rectifying their defensive issues would go a big way to improving their faltering form.

One man the R’s should look at to help their defensive problems is free agent Jozo Simunovic.

A potential bargain deal

Simunovic, rated at just under £2m, has been without a club since his release from Celtic earlier this summer. The 26-year-old has experience of Champions League and Europa League football but is yet to be picked up.

Available for nothing, the Croatian defender would be a shrewd acquisition for Waburton’s QPR.

Limited defensive options

Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet and Conor Masterson are QPR’s only senior options at centre-back.

Masterson has been tipped for a loan move away in January, potentially leaving Warburton’s defensive ranks even more limited.

The signing of Simunovic would provide some much-needed cover and competition as well as plenty of experience.

Simunovic’s career so far

Simunovic started his career with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. He played 75 times for the club’s senior side before linking up with Celtic the summer of 2015.

In his time with the Bhoys, the centre-back notched up 126 appearances for the club, winning the Scottish Premiership five times.

