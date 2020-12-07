With a six-point deduction in force, Sheffield Wednesday are making a good fist of things as they attempt to avoid relegation from the Championship.

They may prop up the table with 9 points from 16 games to date, but were unlucky to lose 2-1 against table-topping Norwich City at the weekend and Tony Pulis will feel his side have more than a fighting chance of maintaining their second-tier status.

Here are three areas where he will be looking to strengthen in January.

Give Harris and Reach competition

Kadeem Harris and Adam Reach are two players who seem to have thrived under Pulis, putting in fine performances in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Norwich, but the Owls need more options on the flanks.

Reach provided the assist for Josh Windass to break the deadlock against the Canaries, and the Owls boss needs more players who can deliver those sorts of balls into the box.

Harris has played on both flanks and even at full-back on one occasion this campaign, further illustrating this point.

Find a front man

One glance at the Championship table tells you that Wednesday are struggling for goals.

Josh Windass is the Owls top scorer with a paltry two strikes so far this campaign, while the likes of both £8million pound man Jordan Rhodes, Callum Paterson and Jack Marriott have all struggled for form.

Rhodes hasn’t found the back of the net since a 2-0 opening day victory away at Cardiff City and largely been restricted to substitute appearances so far this campaign.

Paterson has two league strikes to his name in 11 appearances, while Jack Marriott has managed just one goal in the same number of games.

Pulis will need to find a way to get more out of the options he has or delve into the transfer market and look for reinforcements.

Recruit a left-back

As Yorkshire Live reports, Sheffield Wednesday have no recognised left-back on their books, with centre-back Joost van Aken being deployed in that position.

A lack of width down the left-hand side has been a big problem for Wednesday so far this campaign, and an attacking wing-back could be just the thing Pulis needs to pull the Owls out of trouble.

Defensively, the South Yorkshire side have been remarkably solid for a team sitting bottom of the division, having only conceded 15 goals in 16 games, but it is clear they need all the help possible going forward.

With that in mind, wise recruitment in this position is needed.