Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is enjoying the taste of first-team football on loan at Charlton Athletic.

The left-back is getting some senior experience under his belt in League One.

Regular game time…

Maatsen, who is 18 years old, linked up with Lee Bowyer’s side in October and has made eight appearances in the league so far for the London club.

Bright future…

Not many Addicks fans knew much about him when he rocked up at the Valley but he looks set for a bright future ahead of him.

According to WhoScored, Maatsen averages the most interceptions per game (2.6) than any other Charlton player so far this season. He also makes the fourth most tackles per game (1.7) and makes the most crosses from defence (0.7).

He could play a key part in the Addicks’ push for promotion during the second-half of this season.

Here is what their fans have been saying about him on Twitter recently-

Maatsen is on a completely different level to everyone else on the pitch. I imagine he’s finding this quite frustrating. #cafc — Charlton Exile (@charlton_exile) December 5, 2020

Having Ian maatsen at left back over purrington makes such a difference. Has to start every game #cafc — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) December 5, 2020

Won't be any time at all before this lad is way too good to be in this division. — Stephen Kiely (@StephenKiely1) November 6, 2020

Quality, will go all the way — MM (@MatmillerCAFC) November 6, 2020

Impressed with Maatsen so far this season, Charlton fans?