Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is enjoying the taste of first-team football on loan at Charlton Athletic. 

The left-back is getting some senior experience under his belt in League One.

Regular game time…

Maatsen, who is 18 years old, linked up with Lee Bowyer’s side in October and has made eight appearances in the league so far for the London club.

Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images Sport

Bright future…

Not many Addicks fans knew much about him when he rocked up at the Valley but he looks set for a bright future ahead of him.

According to WhoScored, Maatsen averages the most interceptions per game (2.6) than any other Charlton player so far this season. He also makes the fourth most tackles per game (1.7) and makes the most crosses from defence (0.7).

He could play a key part in the Addicks’ push for promotion during the second-half of this season.

RELATED ARTICLES
Opinion: Carlisle United should target Crewe Alexandra defender

Here is what their fans have been saying about him on Twitter recently-

Impressed with Maatsen so far this season, Charlton fans?

Yes

No