Adam Reach has been backed to continue his impressive form and ‘shine’ by Sheffield Wednesday teammate Josh Windass.

The left winger has been instrumental for the struggling Owls since Tony Pulis took charge as manager last month.

He scored the first goal of the Pulis era in a draw at Swansea City two weeks ago, peeling off to the near post at a corner to sweep the ball in.

And he has provided the only other two goals that Wednesday have scored in five matches under his management as well, delivering a brilliant cross for Callum Paterson to head in against Reading before producing an even better, inch-perfect ball from deep for Windass to convert at Norwich City last weekend.

Describing the cross that allowed him to net his third goal of the season in that recent defeat at the Canaries, Windass told the The72:

“As a striker, a lot of the time you are relying on good service. You can (only) make goals for yourself every now and then.

“That wasn’t just good service – that was ridiculous, that cross. That was world-class ability, and I couldn’t really miss.”

Reach is in his fifth season at Hillsborough, having signed from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2016 and made more than 200 appearances in blue and white since.

He has sometimes been a victim of his own versatility, however, as a succession of different managers have looked to use him in different positions.

This season alone under Garry Monk and now Pulis, the 27-year-old has played as a left wing-back, central midfielder, striker and left midfielder, but it is in the latter that he has excelled in the five matches under the new boss so far.

Windass has not been at all surprised by the recent form of Reach, saying:

“It was always going to happen, when you’ve got that quality as a player, and you train as well as Reachy does, and you put in 100 per cent every single day. It’s like old saying ‘form is temporary…’ and all that.

“Reachy’s a good player. If he plays every single week and trains as well as he does, he’s always going to shine through. Even when he’s not scoring or assisting he’s doing well for the team, but such is football if you’re not scoring or getting assists then people think you’re not playing well.

“You’ve just got look at people’s all-round performances. I wouldn’t say he wasn’t playing well before but obviously he’s got some numbers in the last few games. His cross for me at the weekend especially was world-class.”