With Blackburn Rovers suffering from injury problems in their defensive department, Tony Mowbray’s side should target a loan deal for Liverpool starlet Rhys Williams.

In the first half of the Championship season, Blackburn Rovers have had to deal with their fair share of defensive injury problems.

Summer signing Daniel Ayala has spent time on the sidelines, while academy graduate Scott Wharton looks set for a stint out after suffering an achilles injury against Brentford.

Now, with the January transfer window approaching, Blackburn should look to bring in Liverpool starlet Rhys Williams to ease their defensive problems.

An emerging star

Liverpool have had their own injury problems to deal with in the early stages of the season. Injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have seen the likes of Williams called upon.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye in the early days of his Liverpool career. In seven senior appearances, Williams has helped keep four clean sheets, all coming in the Champions League.

Ready for senior football

Williams’ displays in the Champions League have shown he is ready for senior football and with fellow Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott already flourishing at Ewood Park, a loan move to Blackburn could play a big role in the defender’s development.

Would Blackburn make a move?

Darragh Lenihan has been the only consistently fit senior defender at Blackburn this season. Derrick Williams has been out through injury, as have the earlier mentioned Ayala and Wharton.

Youngster Hayden Carter has filled in at the back when called upon. However, a move for Williams would provide more cover and competition in Mowbray’s ranks.

Over to you…

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you welcome a loan move for Williams in January? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you welcome a loan move for Williams?