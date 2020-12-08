Tony Pulis is beginning to make his mark as Sheffield Wednesday manager following his appointment, but it is another recent arrival at the club who is providing the most help to one of their strikers.

After taking charge, Pulis appointed as assistant manager Mike Trusson, who he had worked with at a number of clubs from Bournemouth in the early 1990s to West Bromwich Albion more recently.

The 61-year-old was a former striker with over 400 professional appearances, many of them coming for Wednesday’s nearby rivals Sheffield United and Rotherham United.

One player taking advantage of his experience is Josh Windass, who has been thrust into the centre-forward role under Pulis and is benefiting from the advice available.

“He was a striker himself and he gives me little bits of advice every day in training,” Windass told The72 ahead of a trip for the Championship strugglers on Tuesday night to Huddersfield Town.

“(He gives) little details about how training’s going, little bits of advice: stretch the defence, make certain movements when certain players have got the ball, giving passing options, looking after the ball when it comes in.

“And the most obvious one, try and score if you gave a chance. Hopefully when I get chances I can put them away, because if not I won’t be playing.”

Trusson’s help is of particular benefit to Windass, who has not always been an out-and-out striker in his career like his father Dean was.

Making a name for himself as an attacking midfielder with Accrington Stanley, Rangers and Wigan Athletic, the 26-year-old has gradually become more used to the different demands of playing in the most advanced role.

That is where he has been in his two matches under Pulis so far, getting an early red card in the first against Preston North End before returning from the resulting ban to score in defeat at Norwich City last weekend.

“It’s a little bit different for me, I’ve not really played that position loads in my career,” admitted Windass.

“But the last couple of years I’ve started playing it a little bit more. I can utilise my pace. It’s different but I enjoy it. It gives me the chance to get in behind players.

“The role the gaffer has given me is to get the team up the pitch and try and make things happen when we do get in the final third. I’m just trying to do that to the best of my ability, listen to what the manager is saying and try to learn the role.”