For Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass, this week’s match against Huddersfield Town may bring back more than a few memories.

It will be a first return for the 26-year-old to the club that released him nine years ago and looked to have put paid to his dreams of a professional career.

Hull-born Windass spent a decade in the Terriers’ academy, only to be denied a chance to step up to the first team and released.

He moved to semi-professional football, combining a construction job with playing for non-league side Harrogate Railway Athletic before Accrington Stanley gave him a shot at redemption the following year.

Rejection at Huddersfield could have been the end for Windass, who has also gone on to play for Rangers and Wigan Athletic, but instead he says it was making of him, and as a result he holds ‘no grudges’ against the club he spent so long at.

“I got released when I was 16 or 17. They released me when I had a broken leg,” he revealed to The72 ahead of a reunion.

“But everything happens for a reason, I was quite small at the time and undeveloped, so I probably wasn’t ready to play. I went away, worked hard, practised and tried doing my best.

“I don’t hold any grudges or anything towards Huddersfield. It doesn’t really matter to me anymore. They had a good academy at the time and I had a good upbringing.”

Windass got back among the goals for Wednesday on his return from suspension in last weekend’s defeat to Norwich City, but he says hitting the back of the net against his old side in Tuesday night’s Yorkshire derby will mean nothing more to him than any other goal.

“I’m looking forward to going back and playing there, and hopefully I can get a goal and win the game,” he said. “I don’t really have any special feeling towards them, I couldn’t care less to be honest.

“I don’t want to prove anything to Huddersfield Town. It doesn’t make a difference to me.”

Sheffield Wednesday go into tomorrow night’s clash at Huddersfield Town at the foot of the Championship table.