Speaking on his podcast, The Hard Truth, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said a Premier League club is “desperate” to sign star man Siriki Dembele.

Playmaker Siriki Dembele looks set to be yet another talented Peterborough United player to earn a big move away.

Attracting big interest

The Posh star has been heavily linked with a move away in the run-up to the January transfer window.

Brentford, QPR and Celtic are said to have kept a close eye on Dembele, while Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce said to have watched the attacker.

Destined for the Premier League

Now, Peterborough chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has been discussing Dembele on his podcast, “The Hard Truth”.

MacAnthony compared Dembele to Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, revealing a top-flight club are “desperate” to sign him. He said:

“Dembele could definitely play in the Premier League. He is a Zaha, I’ve said before that he’s like a Crystal Palace player.

“Funnily enough right now there’s a Premier League club that are desperate for him. We said talk to us in January and in the summer.

“The reason we said that is because if the bailouts don’t happen, we look at January – it’s not that we need to sell but sometimes you have to do right for the club.

“If not, we’ll do it in the summer because we want to get promoted.”

Eye-catching form

So far this season, Dembele has netted five goals and laid on five assists in 15 League One games.

Overall, the former Grimsby Town youngster has notched up 18 goals and 21 assists in 94 appearances for the club.

Over to you…

Do you agree with MacAnthony? Is Dembele Premier League ready? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Is Dembele Premier League ready?