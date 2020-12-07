QPR manager Mark Warburton has defended Lyndon Dykes’ Huddersfield Town performance, ahead of their Championship clash at Millwall tomorrow.

The Scotland striker joined from Livingston in the summer.

He’s since proved a hit with the fans having netted five times in the Championship this season – four of those have come from the spot though.

QPR would suffer a third-straight defeat in the league last time out, losing 2-0 at Huddersfield Town.

Dykes came under scrutiny after the game, but speaking to Ealing Times about the player, Warburton was quick to defend his summer signing.

READ: Trio of Championship clubs interested in ex-Tottenham Hotspur man

“Please don’t make Lyndon to be a scapegoat,” he said. “I could have made seven or eight changes at the break.

“Lyndon has had so much football of late, playing for Scotland as well as ourselves. He just looked leggy today.

“What we have to do now is rest, recover well and prepare for a reaction at Millwall on Tuesday night.”

Dykes, 25, is a Scotland international.

Hes’ featured five times for his country this season and 14 times in the Championship for QPR.

READ: Bournemouth, Norwich, Watford linked with ‘shock’ move for Juventus man

The pressure is on him to provide for Warburton this season – having arrived for a fee from Scotland, Dykes was QPR’s first marquee signing after some years of financial turmoil.

He’s proved a favourite among fans but his Huddersfield performance wasn’t his best for the club.

Warburton will no doubt keep the faith in him, but he may well choose to rest him for tomorrow’s clash at The Den, and perhaps favour Macauley Bonne upfront.

The talk ahead of tomorrow’s clash is of course about QPR’s stance on taking the knee – the West Londoners have reverted their earlier decision, and will tomorrow take the knee before kick-off.