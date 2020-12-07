Chelsea will ‘listen to offers’ for ex-Championship loan man Fikayo Tomori this winter, according to ESPN.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and could leave in the January transfer window.

Tomori, who is 22 years old, has previously had loan spells away from the Blues at Brighton and Hove Albion, Hull City and Derby County.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and made his first-team debut in a Premier League fixture against Leicester City in 2016.

The once-capped England international was loaned out to Brighton for the second-half of the 2016/17 season and was part of the Seagulls side promoted to the top flight under Chris Hughton.

Tomori returned to the second tier for the campaign after and rocked up at Hull City. He played under ex-Russia boss Leonid Slutsky at the KCOM Stadium and made 25 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions.

He then had a third spell in the Championship at Derby County for the 2018/19 season and became a huge player for the Rams under Frank Lampard.

Tomori helped Derby get to the Play-Off final but they lost to Aston Villa at Wembley.

He returned to Chelsea that summer and broke into their first-team last season, playing 22 games in all competitions.

However, he has fallen out-of-favour with the Blues now and could leave next month. Chelsea will listen to offers for Tomori and consider what is best for him at this stage of his career.