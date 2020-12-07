The speculation regarding who could be the next Derby County manager is in full swing, and John Terry is now apparently the bookmakers’ favourite to take the vacant role at Pride Park, according to Derbyshire Live.

Terry, current interim coach Wayne Rooney, Sam Allardyce, Eddie Howe and Rafael Benitez are among the so-called ‘bigger’ names linked with the post, but why is there so little mention of Liam Rosenior as a potential candidate?

The former Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Hull City and Reading man has gone about everything the right way in his pursuit of a number one job in the near future.

He is ambitious, educated, driven and clearly obsessed with football – his passion for coaching was clear to see towards the end of his playing career at Brighton & Hove Albion.

With the blessing of former Albion boss Chris Hughton, the 36-year-old would often lend a hand to developing the club’s academy players while still a contracted player himself, before joining their under-23 coaching staff upon retirement.

After a season in that role, he accepted the position of specialist first-team coach at Derby County under Phillip Cocu shortly after the Dutchman’s appointment in the East Midlands.

Cocu was delighted with the new addition to his staff and it was clear to see why – Rosenior has a wealth of experience in the second tier as a player having made over 200 appearances at that level, gaining an in-depth knowledge of the division.

Following Cocu’s dismissal, Rosenior was initially put in joint interim charge along with Rooney and Justin Walker, before changes were made and the former Manchester United man was put in sole charge.

It was thought that the arrival of Steve McClaren as technical director influenced the decision, one that could be argued an oversight given Rosenior’s knowledge and coaching background.

With it now looking like a straight shootout between Rooney and Terry for the permanent post, it seems that the bigger your name, the more chance you have of landing a role.

Hopefully Rosenior’s chance comes in the very soon.