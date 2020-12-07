Hartlepool United are set to complete the loan signing of Salford City striker Luke Armstrong, formerly of the Birmingham City and Middlesbrough youth academies.

The 24-year-old will join National League club Hartlepool from Salford until the end of the season, reports Hartlepool Mail.

Born in Durham, Armstrong was in the Boro academy for five years before his release in 2014.

Soon after he joined Birmingham City after a successful trial period, only to be released the following year.

After a short spell in Scotland with Cowdenbeath, Armstrong would announce himself with Blyth Spartans where he scored 23 league goals in 41 appearances through the 2016/17 campaign.

Middlesbrough then came back for Armstrong.

He rejoined the club and would be sent out on loan to Gateshead where he netted a further ten goals in 17 league appearances.

After spending part of the 2018/19 season with Accrington Stanley, Salford City signed him for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019.

He left Boro having made three EFL Trophy appearances.

His first season with Salford wouldn’t go to plan though – he netted just once in 21 league appearances, subsequently making just four this time round.

Now he’ll drop back down to the National League where he’ll link up with Hartlepool until the end of the season.

The club currently sit in 14th-place of the National League table, and go up against King’s Lynn in midweek.

