National League side Chesterfield have confirmed that 23-year-old goalkeeper Corey Addai has returned to Barnsley after a stint on loan.

Last month, Barnsley opted to send young goalkeeper Corey Addai out on loan.

The former Arsenal and Coventry City academy player linked up with National League side Chesterfield on a short-term deal and now, an update on his situation has emerged.

Returning to Barnsley

After initially penning a one-month loan deal, Addai has returned to the Tykes. Chesterfield confirmed the departure of Addai on Monday after two appearances for the club.

In his two games for the Spireites, the 23-year-old started in two 3-2 defeats before being bench for their most recent game against Weymouth.

Impressing for the Under-23s

Addai earned a loan move away after performing impressively for Barnsley’s Under-23s.

The Tykes youngster appeared on the bench for the senior side for the first time in his career earlier this season, making the bench for their 2-2 draw against Stoke City.

What next for Addai?

With his loan at Chesterfield finished, it will be interesting to see how Addai’s situation pans out.

Will Barnsley look to send the goalkeeper out on loan again or will he start to feature in the first-team picture at Oakwell? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

