The upcoming January transfer window is a big one for Barrow.

They could do with strengthening their squad to help in their fight for survival in League Two.

One player David Dunn could target for the Cumbrian side is Southend United midfielder Timothee Dieng.

He knows the Frenchman from managing him at Oldham Athletic and could try and hand him an escape route from Roots Hall. The Shrimpers are currently rock bottom of the Football League.

Dieng, who is 27 years old, is out of contract there at the end of this season anyway.

Fits the bill…

He would fit the bill for Barrow as he is experienced, has mainly played in League One since arriving in England and would offer them more options and quality in the middle of the park.

Career to date…

Dieng started his career in France at Brest before moving to Oldham in 2014. He spent two years at Boundary Park, one of which he played under Dunn, and made 48 appearances for the North West side.

He then moved to Bradford City and played 78 games for the Yorkshire side in the third tier.

Southend came calling in 2018 but he couldn’t prevent them from relegation last term.

Dieng is playing in League Two for the first time in his career but could have a relegation to the National League on his CV as things stand.

Barrow need to start thinking about next month’s window and should try and tempt him to Holker Street to bolster their ranks.

Should Barrow target Dieng?