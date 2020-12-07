The upcoming January transfer window is an important one for Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians are in the mix for promotion in League Two and are currently sat in 4th place.

Their boss, Chris Beech, could look to strengthen his squad next month to ensure they’re well-equipped for the second-half of the season.

One player they could target is Crewe Alexandra defender Olly Lancashire.

Beech will know all about the experienced centre-back from his time as a coach at Rochdale.

Could be available…

Lancashire, who is 31 years old, has made just three appearances for Crewe in the league this season and could be available to leave for more opportunities this winter.

He fits the bill for Carlisle as he is experienced, already knows their boss and knows what it takes to get promoted out of the fourth tier.

Career to date…

Lancashire started his career at Southampton and played 17 times for their senior side as a youngster, as well as having three loan spells at Grimsby Town.

Permanent stints at Walsall and Aldershot Town followed for him before Rochdale came calling in 2013. He subsequently became a key player for the North West side and played 108 games for them, helping them win promotion to League One in his first campaign.

Lancashire left Spotland four years ago and played for Shrewsbury Town and Swindon Town before rocking up at Crewe in May 2019.

He is out of contract with the Railwaymen next summer and may seek to leave soon for more game time. Could Carlisle swoop to get him?

Should Carlisle target Lancashire?