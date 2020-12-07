Sheffield Wednesday will welcome back Massimo Luongo for tomorrow’s Championship clash with Huddersfield Town.

Tony Pulis almost claimed his first win as Wednesday boss last weekend.

Josh Windass had given the Owls an unexpected lead at Carrow Road, but for two late goals from Josh Martin and Max Aarons handing Norwich the dramatic win.

It condemned Sheffield Wednesday to the bottom of the pile after Derby’s win at Millwall, with the club having won just once in their last 11 outings.

Travelling to Huddersfield tomorrow night, Pulis will be able to welcome back Luongo from a one match suspension.

The Australian served a one match ban v Norwich for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season v Reading last week, but is available for selection tomorrow night.

Having signed from QPR ahead of last season, Luongo would make 27 Championship appearances in his first season at Hillsborough, scoring three goals.

He’s so far featured nine times in the league this campaign, having started all four of Pulis’ games before the Norwich defeat.

It’s ikely he’ll return fro tomorrow, where Pulis will again go in search of his first Wednesday win and hope to lift the Owls off the bottom-spot.

Huddersfield have just claimed a 2-0 win over QPR, and they go into these midweek fixtures in 13th-place of the Championship table.