Matty Done is a player Tranmere Rovers boss Keith Hill knows very well.

The forward has played under the new Whites’ manager at Barnsley and Rochdale in the past.

Done, who is 32 years old, finds himself back at Spotland these days but could his former boss target a move for him this winter?

Signings on the way?

Hill was chosen by Tranmere as the man to replace Mike Jackson last month and will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad in the January transfer window.

Done would be a decent option for the League Two promotion hopefuls as he’s vastly experienced, would give them another option going forward and knows what it takes to get out of that division.

Career to date…

Done has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and has played 11 times so far this season in League One.

He started out with spells at Wrexham and Hereford United before first signing for Rochdale in 2010 under Hill before following him to Barnsley the summer after.

Done spent two years with the Tykes in the Championship, some of which was spent on loan at Hibernian, before moving back to Rochdale in 2013.

He scored 14 goals in 74 appearances for the Dale in his second stint at Spotland to earn a move to Sheffield United in February 2015.

He spent three years at Bramall Lane and helped Chris Wilder’s side win the League One title in 2017, before leaving South Yorkshire for a third spell Rochdale.

Done has been a loyal servant to Dale but is out of contract in 2021. Should Tranmere swoop in next month?

Should Tranmere target Done?