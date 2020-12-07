Sam Allardyce says he is getting ‘itchy feet’ and would relish the chance to have another crack at management after revealing all about his future coaching aspirations on the EFL on Quest show at the weekend.

The former Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland and Everton boss was quizzed on a number of key talking points across the EFL, and hasn’t ruled out swapping the pundit’s chair for a place back in the dugout.

Allardyce has had an eventful career in management to say the least, which has taken in 11 clubs and a notoriously brief stint as the England boss.

Arguably his most successful spell was at Bolton after taking the Trotters up to the Premier League, establishing them in the top flight and leading the club to a League Cup final in 2004.

“It’s the longest I’ve been out of football since I left school at 15, so I have got itchy feet,” he told EFL on Quest.

“I’m not actively looking but if someone came along and it was attractive to me, and I felt I could have a good relationship with the owners and chief exec, then it could happen.”

Matters turned to present-day topics in the EFL, which included the confirmation of Lee Johnson’s appointment as Sunderland boss just a few hours before his match in charge against Wigan Athletic – a game they lost 1-0.

Allardyce admits he was surprised by Johnson’s decision to jump straight into the hot seat without watching his squad from afar first.

“It’s a big decision and it wouldn’t have been my choice to go straight into the dressing room and dugout, I’d have probably watched from the stands to get a better picture of what needs to be done,” he continued.

“Sunderland is a huge job for Lee, when the fans get back if he does well, they’ll get right behind him.”

Another one of the main talking points from the weekend concerned Millwall’s fans booing their own players for their black lives matter protest, and Allardyce expressed his disgust surrounding the incident.

“It is disappointing from Gary and the players’ point of view, managers, owner, and all the work they do in the community, which is a huge amount, you can’t condone that behaviour.

“Let’s hope it was only a small minority and that doesn’t reverberate around any other grounds as we get more fans back.”