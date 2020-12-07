Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will know all about Liverpool forward Liam Millar from his time as a coach at Anfield.

The Tangerines boss used his links with the Premier League champions to lure Ben Woodburn to Bloomfield Road in the last transfer window and could look to utilise his connections there against this winter.

Blackpool are flying in League One at the moment and a couple of signings in January could set them on their way for a push for the Play-Offs.

Linked with move away…

One player they should look to sign is Liverpool’s Liam Millar. He was linked with the likes of Charlton Athletic and Sunderland in the last window, as covered by The72.

Millar, who is 21 years old, may leave the Merseyside club next month to get some more first-team experience and game time under his belt.

Fits the bill…

Blackpool would fit the bill for him as he would play every week and already knows their manager.

The Canada international moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar has since become a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s and was handed his first and only first-team appearance for the current Premier League champions in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals.

Blackpool should now try and get him in the January transfer window.

Should Blackpool target Millar?