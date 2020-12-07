QPR have reversed their initial decision to ‘not take the knee’, ahead of their Championship clash v Millwall tomorrow.

Gary Rowett’s side made headlines last weekend.

Not only did they lose at home to bottom-club Derby County, some of their fans were also heard booing over the players taking a knee before kick-off.

Earlier in the season, QPR had cited that they would no longer be taking such action before kick-off, as it had become a ‘PR stunt’.

Now though, following the uproar and controversy sparked by a section of Millwall fans at the weekend, QPR will tomorrow take the knee.

It’s perfect timing as well – they head to The Den tomorrow. QPR will go into this one looking to halt a run of three-straight defeats in the Championship.

Needless to say, plenty of QPR fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the matter.

Here’s what some of them had to say: