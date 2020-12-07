QPR have reversed their initial decision to ‘not take the knee’, ahead of their Championship clash v Millwall tomorrow.

Gary Rowett’s side made headlines last weekend.

Not only did they lose at home to bottom-club Derby County, some of their fans were also heard booing over the players taking a knee before kick-off.

Earlier in the season, QPR had cited that they would no longer be taking such action before kick-off, as it had become a ‘PR stunt’.

Now though, following the uproar and controversy sparked by a section of Millwall fans at the weekend, QPR will tomorrow take the knee.

It’s perfect timing as well – they head to The Den tomorrow. QPR will go into this one looking to halt a run of three-straight defeats in the Championship.

Needless to say, plenty of QPR fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the matter.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

#QPR players will be taking knee before the game at Millwall tomorrow. Rangers feel not doing so might be seen as a sign of support for those booing or lack of support for anti-racism message. — David McIntyre (@davidmcintyre76) December 7, 2020

I don't see why we should be reacting to something another teams supporters have an issue with. Personally I'd rather we concentrate on winning football than hearts and minds. Although it's always handy to have something to distract with when we fail to get 3 points again! 😉 — Paul Varcoe (@Varcs) December 7, 2020

Because it’s on Sky Sports and they ripped into us after the Coventry game.

Up to the players surely — Jools (@Jools_Orca) December 7, 2020

damned if you do, damned if you don’t. The club put out a statement saying they will not be taking the knee as they felt it was tokenism, don’t know the answer to this, one of my best friends is Millwall and a nicer guy you will never meet but, most of them are scum! — Alan Knight (@californiahoop) December 7, 2020

Still struggle to understand why people can't see it's the three words, and what they stand for that's important, not the organisation that is behind the slogan.

Personally I'm glad we've chosen to take the knee in this instance, tokenism or not. — Andy p (@Superbald71) December 7, 2020

Right move. Every club playing Millwall should do the same. Make taking the knee the go-to goal celebration at the Den. Let them howl. https://t.co/CClCWmb5qP — Leo Phillips (@leo_phillips) December 7, 2020