Tony Pulis will take his Sheffield Wednesday side to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night looking for a first win in charge at the sixth attempt.

Since his appointment as manager last month, Pulis has overseen three draws and two defeats, with the latest setback the most disappointing yet as they let the lead slip late on to lose 2-1 at Norwich City.

One of the biggest issues that the Owls have faced this season, under both the new boss and predecessor Garry Monk, is discipline, having received five red cards in their last 10 outings.

The most recent was teenage midfielder Liam Shaw’s straight dismissal in last week’s draw with Reading, and he will serve the second part of a three-match ban against Huddersfield.

Wednesday do, however, have Massimo Luongo back to strengthen in the middle of the pitch, after he served a suspension at Norwich for picking up five yellow cards.

There are no new injury concerns for Pulis, with captain Barry Bannan playing at the weekend despite a niggle with his ankle.

Keiren Westwood (groin) and Chey Dunkley (double leg break) remain out, while on-loan duo Aden Flint (hamstring) and Jack Marriott (calf) are back with parent clubs Cardiff City and Derby County respectively to receive treatment.

Luongo’s return is likely to mean Dominic Iorfa’s stint in midfield does not continue, while a goalscoring return from suspension at the weekend means that Josh Windass is likely to start up front again.

Predicted line-up (4-5-1): Wildsmith; Palmer, Lees, Borner, van Aken; Harris, Bannan, Luongo, Paterson, Reach; Windass.