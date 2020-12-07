Since making the switch from the pitch to the dugout, Wayne Rooney has overseen gradual improvement from his Derby County side. But, there are still plenty of issues that will need amending courtesy of the January transfer window.

The Rams have looked better under the veteran’s guidance. Improvement is still needed, however, for those at Pride Park to reach their full potential.

In the last game alone, though they came away with the three points against Millwall, the improvements needed were fairly noticeable from a spectators’ point of view.

Derby fans must not panic, though, as the January window arrives to save their season.

Find a goalscorer

Finding Derby County’s biggest issue shouldn’t be a hard task. Just take a look at the stats, and you’ll find it. The Rams have scored eight goals this season – the least in the division.

When taking a look at the league table, too, their position in the relegation zone comes as no surprise – especially when considering the fact even Championship newcomers Wycombe Wanderers have outscored them this season.

Their goal-scoring woes is a problem that Wayne Rooney must fix, and quick. The January transfer window could provide him with the opportunity to do so, too.

The Rams must search through the market for perhaps an out of favour Premier League striker, or an eager youngster desperate for an opportunity on loan. That tactic is proving pivotal for Blackburn Rovers this season with the loan of Harvey Elliott.

Now, Derby must replicate it.

Recruit youth

In Saturday’s 1-0 win at the Den, Derby’s ageing back-line managed to hold on for the all-important three points. But, as the schedule begins to grow tighter, it will struggle to maintain form.

It may be a back-line full of experience, yes, but it is also a tiring one. On Saturday, four of the five in the defence, goalkeeper included, were 27-years-old or over.

In fact, the youngest player in the backline was Matthew Clark, who is 24. Rooney must recruit the eagerness of youth in January.

Get rid of the deadwood

It could be argued that recruitment is the toughest task for a new manager when, in fact, it is second to know how to sell and who to sell. The question of Rooney’s managerial expertise will be questioned in January.

The Manchester United legend must use the window to offload deadwood and use the money to recruit newer, more improved models.