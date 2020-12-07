Huddersfield Town will look to make it back-to-back wins on Tuesday night when they welcome Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday to the John Smith’s Stadium.

After a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, Carlos Corberan’s side could move into the top half of the Championship with success against an outfit currently parked at the very bottom of the table.

The Terriers go into the match with more injury problems at the back, however, with captain Christopher Schindler set for a spell on the sidelines.

He picked up a very nasty-looking knee injury in the second half of the QPR victory, and could be a long-term absentee.

Schindler would join Richard Stearman, who is out until February with a hamstring injury, and the recovering Tommy Elphick in being absent from the defensive ranks.

Corberan will need a new partner at the back for Naby Sarr and the most likely contender looks to be 21-year-old Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who only has one previous Championship start under his belt but has impressed the head coach since returning from a hip problem.

Elsewhere the options remain the same, with right-back Pipa making a successful return from injury at the weekend.

The midfield trio is likely to stay in place although Juninho Bacuna and Alex Pritchard will be pushing for greater involvement, while Alex Vellejo is still waiting for a first appearance for the club having missed the QPR clash with a hamstring issue.

Danny Ward will also be hoping for just a second league start for the Terriers up front.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Hamer; Pipa, Edmonds-Green, Sarr, Toffolo; Eiting, Hogg, O’Brien; Mbenza, Campbell, Koroma.