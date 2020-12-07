Celtic manager Neil Lennon is coming under scathing criticism of late, with ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe being strongly linked with the job.

Howe left his position at Bournemouth following their relegation form the Premier League last season.

He’s since been replaced by his old no.2 in Jason Tindall and has been linked with a number of vacant positions – Derby County fans were keen at one point, and Celtic fans are as well.

Reports linking Howe with the Celtic job are intensifying every day, with Lennon seemingly on his ‘last legs’ at the club.

Speaking to Daily Record, the one-time Bolton Wanderers manager spoke of his side’s current flaws.

READ: Trio of Championship clubs interested in ex-Tottenham Hotspur man

“They have a lack of confidence in themselves, and also a lack of confidence in each other,” he said of his players. “So they have to get that back.

“They proved they can do that last year, but this year so far it has been a struggle.

“It might be a lack of attitude or a lack of desire, but there are bits and pieces that I see that I can’t really change overnight.

“As far as the league is concerned, we are making it very, very difficult for ourselves to get back into it.”

READ: Bournemouth, Norwich, Watford linked with ‘shock’ move for Juventus man

Howe seems a preferred choice among many Celtic fans.

His three promotions with Bournemouth and subsequent Premier League establishment remains an unrivalled achievement in English football, and it’s surely only a matter of time before we see him back in management.

Whether Celtic would be too much of a step-up from Bournemouth remains to be seen – as does Lennon’s position in the dugout.

Celtic now sit 13 points behind Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, having won just one of their last seven outings in all competitions.