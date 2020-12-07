With 14 goals in 16 games, it’s fair to say that Adam Armstrong has been Blackburn Rovers’ player of the season so far. And, by the end of the season, he’ll undoubtedly secure the award. But, Tony Mowbray must keep hold of his star striker in January first.

As soon as the transfer window opens, many clubs will jump at the chance to land the superstar to take them to the next level.

Rovers’ focus must be different, however. Instead of focusing on recruiting, they must try with all their might to keep a hold of Armstrong amid potential Premier League interest.

The ex-Newcastle United man is worryingly the perfect suitor for many clubs in the top flight. Keeping him will be a prove to be a tough task should the Premier League come calling.

Several clubs near the foot of the Premier League table could undoubtedly do with the goals, yet don’t possess the funds for the top stars across Europe. So instead they may turn to the next best thing: the Championship and Blackburn Rovers.

Armstrong won’t be cheap, but he’ll be worth the fee he’ll soon pay back with goals and the survival his golden touch would secure. There is no doubt, either, that the 23-year-old is ready to make that step up from the second division.

Though, it has to be said that this could be with his current side. Mowbray’s side have quietly gone about their business in emphatic fashion so far this campaign, and have an outside chance of securing a place in the play-offs.

They’ll enjoy the underdog status, too, and will know that they have the goal-scoring prowess to provide the story of the season; a narrative in which they’ll hope Armstrong is more than just a chapter in.