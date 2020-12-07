Cardiff City are beginning to show signs of promise after a disappointing start to the Championship season, now sitting just four points shy of the top six.

If Neil Harris wants to be leading his team into the play-offs for a second successive season, some good January business will help – here are three things he needs to do.

Sign a right-back

This is the position that Cardiff have been in most need of strengthening for a while, with the only out-and-out right-back in the squad currently on-loan Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Lee Peltier, Jazz Richards and Dion Sanderson have all been allowed to leave the Welsh capital in recent times, and the gap in their squad has only been heightened by the hamstring injury to Osei-Tutu which has left midfielder Leandro Bacuna filling in.

For the sake of both the short and long-term future of the squad, a permanent addition in January is imperative.

Evaluate attack

Harris has a roster of forward options that would be the envy of most of his rival managers in the division, but he may want to use the January window as an opportunity to streamline his options.

A central striker to support Kieffer Moore might be useful with the current absences of Isaac Vassell and Lee Tomlin, while there are a number of his wide players who are out-of-favour in those strongly-contested positions.

The likes of Gavin Whyte, Vassell and even Josh Murphy have all struggled for game time this season, and the interests of the players and the club might be best served by searching for transfers or loan deals.

Keep a tight ship

With no major surgery required on the squad, it is imperative that Cardiff keep the budget tight.

They had do so following the splurge of recent years, and Harris did well in the summer operating on that brief which he would do well to repeat again in this window.

Never has prudence been more important for football clubs than in the current financial climate, and with a squad capable of challenging for the play-offs already in tow, there will be no reckless spending.