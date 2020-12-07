Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has stated his plans for the January transfer window, insisting he is ‘ready for any eventuality’.

The Swans have again started the season strongly.

Under the former England youth coach, Swansea could seal another top-six spot, and vie for their return to top-flight English football.

Last January, Cooper worked wonders to bring in Conor Gallagher, Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi on loan, and today he’s spoken about his plans for this coming January.

He told Wales Online:

“Things might get wrapped up a little bit more the closer you get to a transfer window, and during transfer windows because you’ve always got the threat of losing players as well, as we know.

“We are constantly meeting, speaking and having lists together of what we’d like to do, what we’d do if ‘what ifs’ happen if players get injured of if we lose players to transfer fees and things like that.

“You can plan as much as you want, and there’s always things you can stumble across that no plan could be ready for. But for most of the stuff we’ll be in good shape I think.”

Both Andre Ayew and Connor Roberts have been linked with Premier League moves this season.

Ayew has continued his form from last season into this one, having scored seven goals in his opening 15 Championship games.

Earlier in the season, both Brighton and West Brom were touted with an interest.

Roberts meanwhile has been targeted by Sheffield United – the Blades boss however has recently insisted that he’ll only be using the loan and free markets in January.

It could be a contested New Year for the Swans then.

Cooper is again proving to be one of the most dynamic managers in the league and one of the best connected as well – he could yet make some Premier League loan signings in January.

Next up for his side though is the visit of Bournemouth in midweek.