Former Tottenham Hotspur man Marcus Edwards is being linked with a return to England, with Bournemouth, Brentford and Swansea City all in the race.

TEAMtalk report that the 22-year-old is on the verge of returning to England.

Having graduated through the Spurs youth academy, Edwards would spend a brief spell on loan at Norwich City in the 2017/18 campaign.

He left Spurs for Excelsior during the 2018/19 season having never made a Premier League appearance for the club, before linking up with Guimaraes in Portugal.

He made 26 league appearances last season and scored seven goals, having feared nine times in LigaNOS this season, scoring once.

READ: Bournemouth, Norwich, Watford linked with ‘shock’ move for Juventus man

Now though, it looks like the Championship might be calling for Edwards.

As well as Bournemouth, Brentford and Swansea though, TEAMtalk claim that all of Crystal Palace, Fulham, Southampton and West Ham Unite are in the running to sign the midfielder.

READ: Ex-Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur man joins EFL club

A lot of young footballers – especially those coming from big clubs in England – are moving abroad.

Chances come few and far between for these emerging youngsters in the Premier League and so they’re opting for moves abroad where they can get much more game-time.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund, are prime examples of why this kind of move can often prove more beneficial.

It’d be great to see Edwards back in England, and either Bournemouth, Brentford or Swansea would do really well to land the 22-year-old.