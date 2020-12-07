Swansea City have made a very promising start to the season, sitting in fourth place in the race for promotion out of the Championship.

With a tightly-contested battle expected at the top, January activity could prove crucial in determining which teams reach the Premier League. Here are three things that manager Steve Cooper can do in that important month.

Find another Brewster

Last season, Swansea’s activity in the loan market proved pivotal to their play-off charge as Cooper secured the additions of Rhian Brewster from Liverpool, plus Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Having scored just 19 goals in 16 games so far in this campaign, another striker in the mould of Brewster is exactly what the club need to bolster their attack in the second half of the season.

Very few of that kind of quality are going to be available, but if any coach has the reputation and contacts to pull off a deal then, as he has already proven, it is Cooper.

Keep Ayew

The need for extra support up front has been demonstrated by the lack of support up front for their standout attacking player, Andre Ayew.

Ayew has notched seven goals this season, with no other player hitting the net more than twice, and if the Swans are to have any chance of scrapping for promotion they need to keep the Ghanaian at the club.

His contract runs out at the end of the season, but accepting a fee for him now would seriously jeopardise their hopes. Ayew may be a Premier League-calibre player, but Swansea must keep him away from the top flight for a bit longer if they want to return there themselves in 2021.

Make most of Gibbs-White

This doesn’t involve transfer activity, but when on-loan Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White makes an expected return from injury in January it will feel like a new signing for the Swans.

They have often lacked a little bit of creativity in midfield this season, and Gibbs-White showed before suffering a foot fracture that he can provide the quality and thrust required to improve their productivity in that area.