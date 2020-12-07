Former Chelsea youngster Ashley Akpan – who’s also spent time with Fulham, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United – is on trial with Sunderland.

Reports claim that the 16-year-old midfielder is on trial with Lee Johnson’s new side.

Formerly of the Chelsea academy, Akpan has spent time with several other clubs in the English Football League and is now vying for a deal at the Stadium of Light.

He left the London club in the summer, having been featuring for the club’s U18 side.

Born in Poland, Akpan has featured at youth level for Poland, but is also eligible to represent Nigeria and England at senior levels.

Johnson took the Sunderland job over the weekend and would straight away take charge of his first game.

It ended in defeat though, as bottom-club Wigan Athletic claimed the shock 1-0 win further North, condemning Sunderland to a seventh game without a win in all competitions.

They’ve endured a slow start to the season as well.

First under Phil Parkinson, the Black Cats have been loitering outside the play-off places all season, but the time eventually came for the club to part ways with Parkinson.

Johnson’s appointment has excited a lot of fans – sacked from Bristol City last summer, he’s a revered manager and someone who could yet take Sunderland back into the second-tier.

His side are next in action against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy this week.