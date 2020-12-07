The Sun’s Alan Nixon has provided an update on the ongoing Wigan Athletic takeover, with Spanish bidder Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo becoming ‘less visible’.

Wigan Athletic’s takeover has been stalling as the English Football League continue their Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

Last week, The Sun reported that the bid had stalled – Leganes owner Felipe Moreno is part of the bid and his has since been approved by the EFL.

Garrido Cristo – along with brother Papadopaulo as his ‘official partner’ – however, remains to be passed by the EFL.

Tweeting earlier this morning, Nixon gave this update on Wigan’s pending takeover bid:

Wigan. Companies House change paves way for Moreno to be main man in takeover bid. Clilverd is his man. Tried for club three years ago. Doesn’t exactly help when they keep changing team though. Garrido Cristo Brothers now less visible. Moreno needs to put in more money fast. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 7, 2020

Companies House is ‘the United Kingdom’s registrar of companies and is an executive agency and trading fund of Her Majesty’s Government’.

Moreno then is set to become the ‘main man’ in this Spanish takeover.

Andy Clilverd – Wigan Athletic’s former advertising chief – is said to be ‘fronting’ the Spanish takeover, but Nixon reports that Moreno needs to ‘put in more money fast’.

Wigan remain at the foot of the League One table despite their win over Sunderland last weekend, and with the ongoing takeover it makes for a stressful time for fans.

They crashed out of the Championship last season after receiving a 15-point deduction.

It came after the club entered administration and controversially so, amid a ‘scandal’ involving sports betting on the club.

The Latics are next in action against Accrington Stanley in League one this weekend.