National League side Aldershot Town have announced the signing of former EFL midfielder Jermaine Anderson.

The club say they have signed Anderson, who has made almost 100 appearances for Peterborough United and was released by Bradford City in the summer, on a ‘short-term deal’.

The 24-year-old started his youth career at Arsenal before moving to Peterborough, where he stayed for seven years and made his senior breakthrough.

He joined the Posh in 2012 at the age of 16 and made his professional debut just a few months later, in a Championship defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

More first-team opportunities came his way in the following three seasons in League One, culminating in the EFL’s Young Player of the Month award in November 2015, while he also played for England Under-18s and Under-20s.

But injuries struck shortly afterwards, and successive serious knee problems saw him miss most of the following year and a half.

He joined Doncaster Rovers on loan at the beginning of the 2018-19 season before securing a permanent transfer to Bradford in the January of that campaign.

However, he only made two appearances for the Bantams in League Two last term and was among a host of players released by the club.

With the tightening of budgets forced by the coronavirus pandemic and newly-introduced salary caps, many free agents found it particularly challenging this year to secure a deal at a new team, and Anderson has dropped down another level to sign for Aldershot, who are currently in 13th place in the National League table.