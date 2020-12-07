It has been an exceptional start to the Championship season for Luton Town, who currently sit just inside the top-half of the table.

Already punching well above their weight on a very tight budget, Nathan Jones’ need is less pressing than others heading into the January window – but here are three things that he can do.

Tie down key players

Luton’s great form this season has been in a strong defence, with Sonny Bradley and Ben Pearson a highly-rated centre-back partnership.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the season, and they would prove very difficult to replace if one or both of the pair were to exit Kenilworth Road.

They are likely to attract interest from other Championship sides, as might another of the stars set to depart at the end of the campaign if an extension isn’t secured, attacking figurehead James Collins.

Keep Norrington-Davies

There have been suggestions that a number of clubs, including Premier League outfits, have taken a keen interest in Rhys Norrington-Davies, who is on loan at Luton from Sheffield United.

The Welsh international has excelled in his short time so far with the Hatters, demonstrating the power, speed and technical skills required to make the grade at the top level.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the left-back will be remaining in Bedfordshire, and Jones will be crossing all his fingers hoping that there isn’t a change of heart on a player whose stock is quickly rising.

Consider Kioso

Luton have a couple of quality first-team players out on loan, and they will be taking particularly close notice of the fortunes of Peter Kioso at League Two side Bolton Wanderers.

They have been short at right-back since the start of the season with only James Bree in the position, and Kioso’s form at Bolton has pushed the case for his involvement with Luton holding a recall option on the 21-year-old.

Jones did bring in former Reading player Gabriel Osho recently, but he was sent out on a one-month loan to National League outfit Yeovil Town last week and is clearly not in the first-team plans just yet.