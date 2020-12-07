Jonathan Gould ‘will not’ be joinging Sheffield Wednesday as their goalkeeping coach, reports Sheffield Star.

The 52-year-old had previously represented the likes of Celtic and Preston North End in his playing career.

After retiring, he’d work as a goalkeeping coach with Tony Pulis at both Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

READ: Bournemouth, Norwich, Watford linked with ‘shock’ move for Juventus man

Pulis since taking the Wednesday job last month has been busy gathering his backroom team which includes Craig Gardner from Birmingham City, as well as appointing Mike Trusson as his assistant manager.

After Garry Monk’s departure, a number of names would leave Wednesday – James Beattie, Andrew Hughes and Darryl Flahavan would all depart from their positions in the backroom as well.

Now though, Gould has reportedly turned down the chance to link up with Pulis at Hillsborough.

READ: Insider claims PL boss has ‘been mentioned’ in Derby County managerial talks

The Welshman almost got his first win as Wednesday manager last weekend.

Josh Windass’ goal at Carrow Road looked to have set Wednesday on their way to a keen victory over league leaders Norwich City.

Late goals from Josh Martin and Max Aarons though would complete a quickfire comeback, keeping Norwich at the top of the pile, and shunting Wednesday into the bottom-spot.

Now without a win in his first five outings as Wednesday boss, Pulis next takes his side to Huddersfield Town tomorrow night.