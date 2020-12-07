When Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town held each other to a dour goalless draw at Hillsborough in their last meeting in July, it was clear that both teams remained a long way short of where they wanted to be.

Huddersfield were still only a year removed from Premier League football, while it had been far too many years more since a club of Wednesday’s size had last graced the top division.

Both managers were appointed at the same time the previous September – ironically playing each other in their first games in charge – and after doing battle in the rematch Danny Cowley and Garry Monk held identical, and not particularly exceptional records.

Yet to make certain of survival with only two games left, neither side would close the season out with any sort of flourish.

Huddersfield took drastic action, removing Cowley before the campaign had even finished, changing the management structure and placing Carlos Corberan at the helm for this season. They are now steadily beginning to reap the rewards with a progressive style of play earning some eye-catching if still inconsistent results.

The Owls stuck by their man, and endured a dire start to the new season as a result. Monk was dismissed last month and the club were forced to call upon Tony Pulis to rescue them from their own error of judgement.

Where Huddersfield made a brave choice to change approach and look to the future, the visitors tomorrow at the John Smith’s Stadium doubled down on an approach without a clear direction and are still counting the cost now.