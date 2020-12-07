League Two strugglers Bradford City start the week with a big day in their plans for January, as they target the acquisition of a head of recruitment.

The Bantams slumped into the drop zone on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat at home to Carlisle United, and have now lost their last five matches in all competitions.

As such, the January transfer window is set to be a key period for their hopes of escaping trouble and pushing back up towards the right end of the table.

Last week, CEO Ryan Sparks confirmed that money will be available to recruit the players they need, but the club are also preparing to bring in a new figure to assist their transfer business.

On talk of a ‘third party’ being welcomed to the club, manager Stuart McCall told The72: “We’ve got a big meeting on Monday with a head of recruitment.

“(It would be) somebody that can maybe help us out in an area that we haven’t got in the football club at this moment in time.”

It would lighten some of the load on McCall, whose business in the summer transfer window came in for some criticism from supporters.

“I’ve sent out (messages) in the last 48 hours to probably 40 agents, the areas that we particularly need strengthen and get better in,” he said. “There’s money in there to bolster the group.”

However, McCall denied that their recent form had made the need for assistance any more pressing.

“We’ve got people coming back (from injury) and people coming in in January so that, we hope, will make us stronger and get us out of the difficult predicament we’re in at the moment,” he said.

Bradford have lost their last four league matches, scoring only one goal in the process, and were particularly blunt against Carlisle, failing to register a shot on target.

They still have six more fixtures to play before the January transfer window opens, beginning next weekend with an away trip to an Oldham Athletic side who have already beaten them twice in the past month in cup competitions.