QPR star Bright Osayi-Samuel has been backed to join Rangers over Celtic, amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The 22-year-old was last summer the subject of transfer speculation.

He looked all but set for a move to Belgium with Club Brugge, but for opting out at the last minute to try and secure a Premier League deal.

A deal would never materialise though, and Osayi-Samuel remains with QPR going into Championship season.

Mark Warburton has publicly made his angst towards Osayi-Samuel known – the QPR boss is ready to hand him a contract ‘ultimatum’ ahead of January, with the winger yet to extend his stay.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season, and many expect a pre-contract deal to be on the cards.

Speaking to Football Insider, former striker Kevin Phillips suggested that Osayi-Samuel could opt for an Ibrox move over Celtic.

“He could push for a move in January,” he explained. “The way Rangers are playing and the troubles Celtic are having, bar a major collapse, it looks like Rangers will go and secure the league title.

“For a player in a position like Samuel, it is crazy up there, he could quickly become a legend and be part of something special.

“It would not surprise me if he was to move to Ibrox.”

Celtic were linked with Osayi-Samuel in the summer, though Phillips believes that Rangers might now be the more attractive destination for the QPR man.

Steven Gerrard’s side look good to end Celtic’s reign in Scotland with their first title win since 2011, and with their European campaign going strongly as well.

One thing looks certain, and that’s that Osayi-Samuel will be leaving QPR.

It’ll be a huge shame if he opts out of a new deal and subsequently leaves for free, after the platform that the club has given him.

But such is football, and QPR fans will still wish him the best of luck wherever he might end in January, or in the next summer.