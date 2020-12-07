Crawley Town have completed the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford youngster Nicholas Tsaroulla.

The 21-year-old had worked his way up the youth ranks at Spurs before being released in 2018.

Soon after he linked with up with Brentford’s B team but last summer, he was released without ever making it into Thomas Frank’s first-team.

Now though, he’s joined League Two side Crawley Town having trained with the club for the previous six weeks.

It’s a name that both Spurs and Brentford fans might recognise, but the Cypriot U21 signs a one year deal with Crawley and with the option to extend it by a further year too.

Brentford are famed for the way they set-up their academy, and subsequently produce players.

Their B team has gathered footballers from all across the globe, with a notably heavy Scandinavian influence.

Tsaroulla never really made an impact with the West London club though, who missed out on promotion to the Premier League last summer and have since started the Championship season slowly.

A 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers at the weekend has brought about some criticism of Frank, despite his side sitting in 6th-place of the table and on the back of a nine game unbeaten run.

They next go in action against strugglers Derby County in midweek.