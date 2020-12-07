Ex-Charlton Athletic striker Tomer Hemed has spoken out about his summer, having recently signed for Australian A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

The Israeli striker had joined Charlton on a one-year deal last year, following his Brighton & Hove Albion release.

He would make 18 Championship appearances without scoring for the Addicks who were eventually relegated, and Hemed was once again a free agent.

Having last month confirmed his Wellington deal, Hemed has recently spoken about his decision to leave England.

“At the end of last season I sat down with my family and we talked about what would be the next step on my career,” he told a-league.com.au.

“I’ve played in La Liga, the Premier League, Championship and fulfilled a lot of my career goals, but we thought it was time to do something more exciting, something special.

“When the opportunity [with the Phoenix] came up, we thought it was the best move for me as a player and for my family too – I’ve heard great things about the club and I know they had a special season last season.”

Hemed becomes Phoenix’s ‘marquee’ player ahead of the upcoming A-League season.

Formerly of the likes of Mallorca, Almeria, Brighton and QPR, Hemed is a favourite amongst Israeli football fans and at 33-years-old he could yet have a prolonged career in the lesser known leagues.

Wellington is a great opportunity for Hemed – last season, the club had brought in Gary Hooper from Sheffield Wednesday who managed eight goals in his maiden campaign.

As for Charlton, they’re readjusting to life back in League One following their demise.

They currently sit in 6th-place of the table after a stop-start season, with the visit of AFC Wimbledon coming up next weekend.