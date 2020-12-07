Leeds United’s Pablo Hernandez has been back to leave by former player Danny Mills, with Brentford, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City all being suggested destinations.

The Spaniard is now 35-years-old.

Entering his fifth season at Elland Road, Hernandez has proved a hero at the club, scoring nine goals last season and some important ones at that.

Now though, in the Premier League, Marcelo Bielsa has been slow to use Hernandez – he’s made just four league appearances all season.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds defender Mills suggested that Hernandez could soon be on his way out of the club.

“Time caught up with him a little bit last season,” he said. “There were times when he was out injured for periods and when he came back in it was off the bench.

“That’s just how it is, you have to deal with that accordingly. As you get to that age it does get harder and harder in those situations.”

Last weekend, The72 suggested some likely destinations for the departing Hernandez.

All of Brentford, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City could be viable options for the Spaniard, with a January move likely as well.

Hernandez is previously of Swansea City having spent the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons in South Wales.

Huddersfield meanwhile is down the road in Yorkshire and Brentford is a viable option given Thomas Frank’s style of play, and utilisation of players with Hernandez’ kind of creativity.

It’ll be interesting to see how Bielsa handles this situation in January, and even more so to see where Hernandez might end up.