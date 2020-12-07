Former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips has backed Aston Villa no.2 John Terry to land the Derby County job.

The stalwart striker has also represented the likes of Southampton, Villa and Birmingham City amongst others, and spent time as a coach at Derby County as well.

He’s recently spoke to Football Insider about Terry’s Derby County links, and he believes that it’s ‘no surprise’ Terry is being considered.

“I think how well Frank Lampard did at Derby will bode well for John Terry,” he explained.

“It is no surprise that he is being considered for the job. He has been coaching and been assistant to Dean Smith for a while now.

“He has learned his trade and learned the job by now but of course he will have his own style of management.”

The Derby job has been vacant since Phillip Cocu’s sacking last month.

Wayne Rooney and co have taken interim charge and got their first win at the weekend, defeating Millwall 1-0 at The Den.

The current Villa no.2, Terry, has been strongly linked over the past couple of weeks though, and could well replace Rooney before the end of the year.

“I think it always helps to be linked to a club who have a history of employing inexperienced managers and an ex-Chelsea teammate of his,” Phillips continued.

“I could see John Terry pitching up at Derby in the next couple of weeks.

“It would be a big blow to Aston Villa because defensively this year they have improved so much and I think working day in, day out with John Terry will have massively helped them.”

Derby remain in the relegation zone.

Their weekend win places Sheffield Wednesday on the bottom-spot and next up for Rooney’s Rams is the visit of Brentford in midweek.