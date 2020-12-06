Former Bristol City man Jamal Campbell-Ryce has said that new Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is ‘not a quick-fix’ manager.

The 37-year-old was at Bristol City between 2010 and 2012.

Having represented the likes of Charlton Athletic, Notts County, Sheffield United and more, Campbell-Ryce was last in football with Stevenage during the 2018/19 campaign.

Speaking to Football League World, Campbell-Ryce spoke of Johnson’s recent appointment at Sunderland, urging fans to have patience with the former Bristol City boss.

“One thing I would say about Lee Johnson is that he’s not a quick-fix manager,” he said.

“He reminds me of almost an Eddie Howe where he needs to go into a football club and it almost needs to be a project for him. Somewhere he can come in, weed out the roots, and then make flowers.”

Having been sacked by Bristol City in July, Johnson was this weekend appointed Sunderland manager.

It comes after Phil Parkinson’s sacking last weekend.

Johnson took charge of his first game yesterday as well, getting off to a losing start at home to bottom-club Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland fans though seem generally content with the appointment – Johnson had made play-off contenders out of the Robins, playing nice football along the way and turning some high profits in the transfer market.

A midweek trip to Oldham in the EFL Trophy is up next for Sunderland.

Having gone seven games without a win in all competitions yesterday, Johnson needs to find a way to stop the rot, before boosting Sunderland back into the top-six places.