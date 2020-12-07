Swansea City managed to bounce back from a loss in midweek against Middlesbrough with a win against Luton Town on Saturday, regaining a spot in the top four of the Championship.

Inside the first two minutes, just short of a week after his first goal of the season, Connor Roberts opened the scoring with an effort from 18 yards out thanks to a deflection.

Following a red card for Luton Town defender Matthew Pearson, Andre Ayew wrapped the game up with a second goal in the final minutes of the game.

Often Ayew steals the headlines, but the Swansea City Twitter account was determined that the Welsh international got the praise he deserved for an outstanding performance, as they posted a photo of him captioned ‘The Welsh Cafu’.

The World Cup qualifying draw is tomorrow and Roberts will be keeping an eye on it, as he will want to continue to put in performances like this to fight off both Chris Gunter and Neco Williams for that right-back position.

See what fans had to say below:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The Welsh Cafu pic.twitter.com/kznWtDuWpP — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 6, 2020

no cafu is the brazilian connor roberts — carwyn (@scfccarwyn) December 6, 2020

Super player 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/K9iq2Pzlq8 — Red Wall News 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Q)(P) (@RedWallNews1) December 6, 2020

He has stepped up massively this season https://t.co/IfvRIkMcPn — Samuel J Thomas (@SamThomas_169) December 6, 2020

I think Connor Roberts may be the best player in football history — Elijah🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ➐ (@ElijahJoel8) December 5, 2020

Connor Roberts having his best season and will most likely be rewarded at the end — Ryan 🦢 (@Ry_L96) December 5, 2020