Norwich City are one of three Championship teams being linked with an unlikely move for Juventus’ Sami Khedira.

The 33-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of the season.

New manager Andrea Pirlo is keen to offload the World Cup winning midfielder and the likes of Everton have been strongly linked in recent weeks.

This weekend though, Calciomercato have reported that Norwich, along with Bournemouth and Watford are interested in signing Khedira.

Needless to say, the rumour has brought about a keen reaction form the footballing world.

The former Real Madrid man has won most every trophy at club and international level, having played with some of the world’s greatest.

Now though, he’s at a crossroads. Injury has blighted his latter career but he could yet make his first steps into English football, and with an unlikely employer.

See how Norwich fans reacted to the news of Khedira’s rumours:

I've just seen an article claiming #NCFC are interested in Champions League winning midfielder Sami Khedira. That's enough internet for me today. pic.twitter.com/96IubACxc1 — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) December 6, 2020

ALLLLLL THE GERMANS https://t.co/YRRDsFbrLB — El Mago (@Emilixno17) December 6, 2020

Not sure he’d be able to make the step up to be honest https://t.co/CSOq6OFdt8 — Michael McGovern Superfan (@MagicMoritz) December 6, 2020

Khedira is just a BTEC Lukas Rupp🧐 https://t.co/1JdTZs8JD3 — Ben🔰 (@FarkeLifeNCFC) December 6, 2020