As reported by Mike McGrath from The Telegraph, Watford’s Filippo Giraldi has left his role as technical director at Watford football club, returning to his home nation Italy to work with Udinese who are also owned by the Pozzo family.

The news emerges out of the blue and has caused for great celebration for the majority of Watford fans on social media.

That fails to reveal the whole story though, as some fans are not convinced there will be much difference in the way the club is run.

READ: Bournemouth, Norwich, Watford linked with ‘shock’ move for Juventus man

Giraldi was head of recruitment and has been heavily criticised in recent years, especially for the negligence of the defensive positions.

Giraldi also was often seen on the side of the pitch during and after games with reports coming out that he had power over team selections, which was not received well by fans and managers.

Some fans are believing that he was made as the scapegoat for when things were not going well for The Hornets, sparking a debate between each other.

Oh dear, what a shame, never mind. (Said no Watford supporter ever) https://t.co/Y3ZyGMfAHP — SoundslikeBigM (@MSoundslike) December 6, 2020

TODAY IS A GREAT DAY. GET IN THERE https://t.co/bjU4rvmISD pic.twitter.com/8UwV55LJTB — Jay (@Jaylenksmith) December 6, 2020

Probably not as much to blame as for our issues as his rep suggests, but it'll be interesting to see what difference this makes. #WatfordFC https://t.co/EiXzYXp1kb — Andrew Reynolds (@AndrewJPR91) December 6, 2020

Personally never got the vitriol towards Giraldi, although happy to hear your opinions. Feel he became the scapegoat for every problem within the club, even when Players/Head Coaches/Gino were just as culpable, or more so. https://t.co/AAuDMKG9Wg — Watford Talk (@WatfordTalk) December 6, 2020