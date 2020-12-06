Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and Calciomercato claim that Bournemouth, Norwich City and Watford are interested in the signing.

The winner of most every trophy in club and international football, Khedira is a name that needs no introduction.

Famed for his spells with Real Madrid and later Juventus, the 33-year-old midfielder looks to be coming to the end of his Turin stay.

Having dealt with injury in the past few years, Khedira is yet to make a single appearance for Juventus under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

His last outing for the club came back in June but since, Khedira has been exiled, and Pirlo wants rid of him.

Sources claims that Khedira is earning upwards of £184,000 per week in Italy.

Calciomercato clearly state though, that Bournemouth, Norwich and Watford are in the race to sign Khedira, along with Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

As unlikely as the rumour sounds, the three mentioned teams are looking at Premier League promotion this season and the deal could well be struck upon achieving that.

Khedira could be willing to take a pay cut to play some football and to try the English game for the first time in his illustrious career.

The rumours should excite a long of fans, but at the same time it’s likely that suitors such as Everton will beat most to the signing of Khedira.