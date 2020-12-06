Millwall fans waited nine months to get back into the New Den to support the Lions. Nine long months without live football.

Rather than saving their energy to roar their side on, some Millwall fans reserved their initial roars for something of a diferent kind (tweet – below):

This section of the Lions fanbase, and the word ‘section’ must be stressed, decided instead to boo the symbolic gesture of footballers ‘taking a knee’ to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Millwall booing receives online support – ‘too much politics in football’

Whilst the issue of a segment of the Millwall fans present for yesterday’s loss to Derby County has received some condemnation, it hasn’t been universally condemned. Some Millwall fans on Twitter have disputed that it was a ‘small pocket’ of fans booing, insisting that it was much larger dissent than reported.

The act of ‘resistance’ from these fans has been lauded by certain ‘small c conservative‘ commentators who say that an action such as taking the knee has no place in football in partcular, sport in general. A lot of their argument, taken up by fans on the defensive, is that ‘taking the knee’ is politicising football.

Indeed, these fan defences, and it is from many fans from many clubs, do tend to focus on the act as ‘politicised’ and they have some support from a government minister, George Eustice, who says the BLM collective should be defined as as a “political movement.”

No to politicisation of football – a right to protest

If some fans are right, that booing is a sign of dissent to the increasing politicisation of football, then what they are saying can be summed up thus. Booing is a form of individual dissent and should be allowed if a person/a demographic see it as an acceptable criticism of football being politicised by the likes of the BLM movement.

In a democracy, in a society where freedom of speech and expression is paramount, then people should be allowed to air their views about politics entering the football arena. Seems fair enough; if you don’t agree with something, then protest it.

As an illustrative summary of French philosopher Voltaire’s beliefs, Evelyn Beatrice Hall wrote the phrase: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” That pretty much sums up the stance of freedom of speech.

You might not agree with something, e.g. the booing by a segment of Millwall fans aimed at the ‘taking the knee’ gesture, but you defend their right to protest as they do. These fans, as many point out, are protesting at what they see as the intrusion of politics in football.

To boo or not taboo? A situation that would make Yossarian proud

In that case, and here is a Catch 22 situation wrapped up in a nutshell. If politics has no place in football, then why commemorate Remembrance Day with silence and the wearing of poppies on special club-issued shirts?

And if you do allow it, which you should as Remembrance Day is bigger than football, then you have to allow those who don’t agree with aspects of it to protest in their own way. After all, it is freedom of expression, and that is a right bestowed upon individuals.

So, with that in mind, isn’t it time to lay off James McClean every November 11 for not wishing to conform in the same way that others do? After all, he’s gone on record many times to say why he chooses not to wear a poppy-bedecked shirt.